Shirley M. Seils
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Shirley M. Seils, 88, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on March 29, 1931, to William T. and Hazel E. (Sherwood) Sweeney in Peoria, IL. She married Earl L. Seils on May 12, 1951, in Peoria, IL. He passed away on August 19, 1998.
Surviving are three sons, Terry Seils of Germantown Hills, Glenn (Karen) Seils of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Robin (Donna) Seils of St. Louis, MO; one daughter, Joy Murphy of East Peoria; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Shirley was an underwriter for Travelers Insurance for 20 years. She enjoyed flowers and quilting and was a dancer in minstral shows with her husband. She had a unwavering sense of humor and showed generosity to all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with Pastor Donnie Stubblefield officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of her service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019