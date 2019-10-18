Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Community Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Community Church
Shirley Mae Gundy


1932 - 2019
Shirley Mae Gundy Obituary
Shirley Mae Gundy
WASHINGTON – Shirley Mae, 87, of Washington, IL passed away at 6:10 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at Washington Christian Village.
Born on January 12, 1932 in Washington, IL to John A. and Cecil F. (Gooding) Blaylock, She married Dale R. Gundy on January 27, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 30, 1996. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers; Virgil, Leslie, George, John Jr. and Jackie and 1 grandson, Wesley.
Surviving are her children; Michael of Peoria, IL, Mark of Morton, IL and Scott (Beth) of Washington, IL, 4 grandchildren; David of Springfield, IL, Derek (Lana) of Sheridan, IL, Laura (Matt) Dunn of College Park, MD, and Andrew of Palatine, IL, 5 great-grandchildren; Lauren, Jacob, Cameron, Dylan, and Margaret, 2 sisters; Betty Threet and Phyllis (Jack) Butler all of Montreal, MO, and many special nieces and nephews.
Shirley was an avid golfer, playing in the Hillcrest Friday Morning ladies league for many years. She loved all kinds of music and loved to sing, was a member of her church choir and played the piano. She loved to bowl, roller skate, and square dance. She was a Cub fan, a Washington Panther basketball, football, baseball and band fan, and a Morton Potter fan when her grandsons were playing there. She loved attending all sporting, music/band and other events to support her sons and grandchildren. She was a long time member of Calvary Community Church in Washington.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Calvary Community Church. A memorial service will follow at 11 am at the church. Pastor Clayton Tinervin will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Community Church or the WCHS Panther Football 12th Man Organization.
Shirley's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
