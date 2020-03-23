|
Shirley Mae Taylor
PEORIA - Shirley Mae Taylor, 82, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Shirley was born on May 26, 1937, in East Peoria, IL, to Ambers and Birdie (Gibbs) Nelson. They preceded her in death, as well as one sister and four brothers. On February 28, 1957, Shirley married Howard D. Taylor and they spent 41 years of marriage together raising their three children, prior to his passing in October of 1998.
She is survived by her three children, Jeff (Suzanne) Taylor of Peoria, Lisa Taylor Hansen of Peoria and Greg (Karyn) Taylor of Boise, ID; and eight grandchildren, Justin, Alexandria, Isabella, Martin (Mallory), Amber (Todd), Natalie (Tyler), Abbey and Emily; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Throughout her career she was a Bookkeeper at The Taylor Shop and an Office Manager/Bookkeeper for a Law Firm in Florida, ending her career working as a Receptionist at KLR Designs. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her bridge club friends. More than anything, she treasured the time spent with her family.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials in Shirley's honor may be made to Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois or the Susan G. Komen For The Cure Memorial.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020