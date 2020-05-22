|
Shirley P. Jett
PEORIA - Shirley Pauline (Sutton) Jett of Peoria, IL, passed away on May 20, 2020 at 6:45 p.m. at Bickford of Peoria Memory Care.
She was the loving wife of Charles E. Jett for over 50 years. Shirley married Charles Feb. 22, 1958 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2013. Born on March 8, 1928 in Peoria, IL, she was the oldest daughter of the late Cecil A. and Helen F. (Brown) Sutton. Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Peoria Central High School and 1949 graduate of Bradley University.
In 1950, Shirley went to work for Caterpillar, Inc., it was there she met the love of her life, Charlie Jett, a young salesman. They married on Feb. 22, 1958. Charlie's job took them from Peoria to Minnesota, Alabama, Ohio, back to Peoria, Washington and eventually retiring back in Peoria. Shirley and Charlie built a wonderful life together. They enjoyed traveling and were snow birds in Florida for many years. Shirley was an avid golfer, bowler, and bridge player.
A loving mother, Shirley leaves her four children, Julie Jett of Peoria, IL, Andy Jett of Farmington, CT, Bryan Jett of Ladson, S.C. and Jennifer Cunningham and her husband, Tim of Bainbridge Island, WA. In addition, she leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren, Conor, Rory and Brock Cunningham of Bainbridge Island, WA and Cameron and Carson Jett of Farmington, CT, and their mother, Ann Jett. Shirley also leaves to mourn her loving siblings, Wayne Sutton, Karen (Sutton) Bixby, both of Peoria, and Roger Sutton and his wife Tammy of Charles City, Iowa. Besides her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Robert, Eugene, Jack, James, and Marlene. In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Shirley will be missed by a host of dear nieces, nephews and friends.
The Jett family would like to thank the incredible staff at Bickford of Peoria for all the love and care they gave to Shirley over her many years there. They would also like to thank the staff of Vitas Healthcare who gave Shirley extra support and love during her hospice.
Private graveside services will be held at United Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Debra Avery officiating.
Memorials may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W Northmoor Rd., Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020