|
|
Shirley Packard-Tate
EUREKA - Shirley M. Tate, 88, of Eureka, formerly of Metamora, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.
She was born on August 21, 1930, in Stark County, IL, to the late Louis and Winifred (Turnball) Cinnamon. She married Dean Packard on June 5, 1949, in Toulon, IL. He preceded her in death on January 16, 1989. She later married Nelson "Red" Tate on January 19, 1991, in Metamora, IL. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2004.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Sherri (Dan) Lucas of Mt. Vernon, Deanna (Howard) Harms of Roanoke and Helen Packard (Bobby Roe) of Washington; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by 1 brother, Cecil Cinnamon; 3 sisters, Grace Cinnamon, Lucille Frain and Genevieve Pyle; and 1 grandchild, Michael Harms.
She was a member of Christian Union Church in Metamora. Shirley worked for the First Bank of Eureka for many years. She enjoyed playing golf and loved to sew.
A graveside service was held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Olio Township Cemetery, with Pastor Gary Salm officiating.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Christian Union Church.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019