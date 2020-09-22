1/1
Shirley Potter
1934 - 2020
BLOOMINGTON - Shirley J. Potter, age 85, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 6:49 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL. Pastor Chad Lueck will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the memorial home. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone will be required to wear a face mask. Private family burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery in Mackinaw, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Shirley was born on November 4, 1934, in East Peoria, IL, the daughter of Vernon Oliver and Goldie Ann Meredith Wood. She married Lee Henry White on December 3, 1955. He passed away on October 29, 1991. She later married William C. Potter I on November 23, 1994. He passed away on December 7, 1998.
Surviving are her 2 children, Michael (Jacquelyn) White of Bloomington, IL, and Lynne White of Normal IL; 3 step-children, Cathy (John) Pesetski of Marco Island, FL, Becky (Charles) Staab of Novi, MI, and William C. Potter II of Indianapolis, IN; 4 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Verna L. Gordon of Congerville, IL.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marvin Wood; and a sister, Betty Tate.
Shirley was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
