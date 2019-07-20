Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Price


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Price Obituary
Shirley Price
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Shirley Ann Price, 72, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Shirley was born on September 29, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to Betty Shreffler and Oscar Johnson.
She leaves to cherish in her memories, two sons Paul (Heather) Price and Tom (Kelley) Price; and four brothers, John (Elaine) Johnson, Oscar (Joyce) Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Kenneth (Michelle) Johnson; along with 11 grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by both her parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation and services for Shirley will be private at a later date.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.