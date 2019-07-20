|
|
Shirley Price
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Shirley Ann Price, 72, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Shirley was born on September 29, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to Betty Shreffler and Oscar Johnson.
She leaves to cherish in her memories, two sons Paul (Heather) Price and Tom (Kelley) Price; and four brothers, John (Elaine) Johnson, Oscar (Joyce) Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Kenneth (Michelle) Johnson; along with 11 grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by both her parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation and services for Shirley will be private at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019