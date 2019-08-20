Home

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-2004
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gieseking Funeral Home
Altamont, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
St. Elmo, IL
Shirley Ruth Vogel


1936 - 2019
Shirley Ruth Vogel Obituary
Shirley Ruth Vogel
DECATUR - Shirley Ruth Vogel, 82, of Decatur passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, in St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Shirley was born on October 5, 1936, in rural Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Charlie and Marjorie (Myers) Logue. She worked as a house cleaner and was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish. She married Joseph A. "Joe" Vogel on July 21, 1954, in St. Elmo, IL.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Joe of Decatur; children, Thomas (Pam) Vogel of Findlay, Joyce Taapken of Mayfield, KY, John (Pam) Vogel of Long Creek, Robert (Carol) Vogel of Decatur, Teresa (Billy) Keppler of Decatur, Kevin (Vickie) Vogel of Illiopolis, Paul (Jeni) Vogel of Cerro Gordo and Mike Vogel of Springfield; twenty grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey Logue of Ohio; sisters, Janice (Jim) Garrison of St. Elmo and Erma (Robert) Berg of Beecher City; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur; the rosary will be prayed at the conclusion of the visitation. A second visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont. Mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Elmo. Burial will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in St. Elmo, IL.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Concerns Of Police Survivors.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Concerns Of Police Survivors.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements in Decatur. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, IL, is in charge of the arrangements in Altamont/St. Elmo.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
