Shirley S. Julian


1936 - 2019
Shirley S. Julian Obituary
Shirley S. Julian
HANNA CITY — Shirley S. Julian, 83, of Hanna City passed away at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Courtyard Estates in Farmington, IL. She was born on April 10, 1936, in Villa Grove, IL, to John and Leona (Gard) Pine. She married Irwin Julian on May 25, 1972, in Marshall, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Deb (Allan) Banfield, Cathy (Joe) Vires, Lorry (Craig) Anderson; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and one son, David Julian.
Shirley worked as a sales clerk and a ceramics teacher. She attended Creve Coeur Christian Church. Shirley enjoyed traveling, quilting, sewing, cake decorating, and making flower arrangements.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Creve Coeur Christian Church or . To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
