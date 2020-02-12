|
Shirley Spencer
EUREKA - Shirley Ann Spencer, 83, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. February 11, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on April 18, 1936, in Mattoon, IL, a daughter of Harvey and Ethel Taylor Bolen. She married John H. Spencer on June 22, 1957, in Charleston, IL. He passed away on November 5, 2003.
Survivors include one daughter, Vickie Lynn Spencer of Little Rock, AR; three sons, Roger Wayne (Sandy) Spencer and Kenneth Eugene (Shawna) Spencer, both of Eureka, and Scott Allan (Emily) Spencer of Moline, IL; step-sons, Jim Hall Sr and Richard Hall, both of Calhoun, GA; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Hailey, Brandy Spencer, Brittany Spencer, Chloe Spencer and Brooke Spencer; and 5 great-grandchildren, Shelby Hittle Raven Hittle, Saphire, Erynn Rogers and Madelynn Rogers.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cheryl Kay; and one brother, Charles Bolen.
Shirley worked with Mary Simon at the Conklin's Dinner Theater in Goodfield for several years.
Family would like to say a special thank you to all the loving staff for providing such great care to our loved one.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, before the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020