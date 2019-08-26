|
Shirley Trobaugh
BRADFORD - Shirley Trobaugh, 82, of Bradford, Illinois, passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bunker Hill Church in Buda, Illinois, prior to the funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bunker Hill Church in Buda, Illinois. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery in Bradford, Illinois.
Shirley was born on October 26, 1936, to Forrest and Mildred (Perkins) Law. She married Earl Trobaugh on September 18, 1955, and is now joined with him in heaven, along with their infant son, Craig Alan.
Surviving are daughters, Denise (Ed) Carter of Ormond Beach, FL, Diana (Paul) Cobb of Bradford, IL; son, Jeffrey (Mary) Trobaugh of Bradford, IL; six grandchildren, Amanda, Mitch, Natalie, Allison, Carly and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren, Ayden, Derek, Chase, Felix, Greta, Breckin, Noah and Coleson; two sisters, Carol Lou of Henry, IL, and Gloria (Russ) Tonarelli of McNabb; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ed and Jim; a sister, Letha; and an infant son.
Shirley loved her family dearly and spending time with them. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting, making several baby afghans to give to family and friends, the Cubs, Bears and Bulls and playing games with family and friends and was in a card club with friends for over 30 years. She loved the Lord, music, flowers and all the colors nature gave. Earl and she went on several vacations, enjoying the countryside and places of interest. She attended Bunker Hill Church in Buda and loved spending time with her church family.
Memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Church or the Bradford Public Library.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019