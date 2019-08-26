Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
(866) 699-7711
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bunker Hill Church
Buda, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bunker Hill Church
Buda, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Trobaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Trobaugh


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Trobaugh Obituary
Shirley Trobaugh
BRADFORD - Shirley Trobaugh, 82, of Bradford, Illinois, passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bunker Hill Church in Buda, Illinois, prior to the funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Bunker Hill Church in Buda, Illinois. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery in Bradford, Illinois.
Shirley was born on October 26, 1936, to Forrest and Mildred (Perkins) Law. She married Earl Trobaugh on September 18, 1955, and is now joined with him in heaven, along with their infant son, Craig Alan.
Surviving are daughters, Denise (Ed) Carter of Ormond Beach, FL, Diana (Paul) Cobb of Bradford, IL; son, Jeffrey (Mary) Trobaugh of Bradford, IL; six grandchildren, Amanda, Mitch, Natalie, Allison, Carly and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren, Ayden, Derek, Chase, Felix, Greta, Breckin, Noah and Coleson; two sisters, Carol Lou of Henry, IL, and Gloria (Russ) Tonarelli of McNabb; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ed and Jim; a sister, Letha; and an infant son.
Shirley loved her family dearly and spending time with them. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting, making several baby afghans to give to family and friends, the Cubs, Bears and Bulls and playing games with family and friends and was in a card club with friends for over 30 years. She loved the Lord, music, flowers and all the colors nature gave. Earl and she went on several vacations, enjoying the countryside and places of interest. She attended Bunker Hill Church in Buda and loved spending time with her church family.
Memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Church or the Bradford Public Library.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now