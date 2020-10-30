Siham Younes
EAST PEORIA – Siham "Sue" (Trad) Younes, 68, of East Peoria went home to be with the Lord at 2:41 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at her brother's home surrounded by family.
She was born October 29, 1952 in Itoo, Lebanon to Assaf Trad and Dalal Younes Trad. She married Yousef Younes on November 7, 1977 in Itoo. Surviving are four siblings; Alice (the late Charles) Anthony, Tony (Loba) Trad of East Peoria and Leila (Abdullah) Haifa of Washington; Pierre (Catherine) Trad of Edwards, brother-in-law Samir (Camellia) Younes of Itoo, Lebanon, and 22 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews throughout Peoria, Texas, and Lebanon.
In death, Sue will be joining her husband Yousef, parents Dalal and Assaf, sister Marie Trad, niece and nephew Cedra and Anthony Trad, brother-in-law Anton Younes and his wife Salwa, and brother-in-law Charles Anthony.
Her most cherished times were those spent in Kuwait with her husband and precious friends.
Sue's passion was helping and caring for her family. She was always the first one to show up to help and her gift in turning her food displays into works of art were appreciated by all.
She valued her time spent teaching her nieces and nephews how to cook the way she was taught by her mother. She enjoyed preparing a special dish for each one of them.
She was a member of the Itoo Society of Peoria, IL and an avid supporter and volunteer at St. Sharbel Church. She worked at Bergners where she was the top salesperson in the shoe department for many years.
Visitation will be from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Sharbel Church with recitation of the rosary and a Maronite service at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Sharbel Maronite Church in Peoria on Monday, November 2, 2020. at 10:00 with a half hour prior visitation. Chorbishop Faouzi Elia and the Reverend Bechara Awada will officiate.
Memorials in Sue's memory may be made to St Sharbel Church or Itoo Relief Fund.
