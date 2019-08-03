|
Simone Longo
WASHBURN - Simone Luca Longo, 35, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Washburn, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, suddenly, at his residence.
He leaves his wife of nearly 2 years, Amanda (DeFreese) Longo; his parents; two brothers, Giuseppe and Roberto; his maternal grandmother, Anna Alfano; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Raised in Washburn, IL, the son of Gino and Nora Longo, he was a recent resident of Tampa, FL. Having had a radiant personality, he was hardworking, loved his family and had affinity for sunsets and Zuppa Inglese gelato. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting his family in Sicily and taking rides on his red Vespa. His passions included vintage cars and exploring with his camper.
He graduated from Lowpoint-Washburn High School in 2001, and he helped his parents at their local family-owned pizzeria for years. He was also a graduate of Illinois Central College and Illinois State University.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 510 Richard Mautino Drive, Spring Valley, IL. Entombment will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Simone will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, August 6, at Barto Funeral Home, 120 W. Cleveland St., Spring Valley, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019