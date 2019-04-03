|
Sondra Sue Taylor
EL PASO - Sondra Sue Taylor, 79, passed away at 3:03 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Heritage Health in El Paso.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 6, 2019, at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Rick Ditch officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Kitty Sweetin Cemetery in Enfield.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Johnston City or Heritage Health and Senior Care in El Paso. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Sondra was born on January 26, 1940, in White County, the daughter of Carl and Emma Mae (Hood) Foley. She married Charles Taylor on June 8, 1957, in Springerton. He survives.
Sondra was a homemaker and was a cook for several restaurants, day care and nursing homes. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Johnston City. She enjoyed boating, camping, square dancing, reading books, traveling, being with her family and loving her fur grandbabies.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam Fever and husband, Garry, of El Paso; three sons, Chuck Taylor and wife, Tammy, of Gibson City, Jim Taylor of El Paso and Buddy Taylor of Johnston City; a granddaughter, Tiffany Leisure and husband, John, of Gibson City; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Leisure of Gibson City; and fur grandbabies, Juliabelle and Payton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019