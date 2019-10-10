|
Sonny Jefferson
PEORIA -- Sonny James Jefferson, 70, of Peoria came into the world on May 14, 1949, and departed this life on October 5, 2019.
Sonny was the oldest of five children born to Samuel and Dorothy Jefferson. During his young adult life, he entered into the military and served this country for thirteen years. Sonny loved to share stories about his life with friends and family.
Sonny leaves behind those to cherish his memory: father Samuel Jefferson, sisters; Rev. Deloras Lassiter, Carolyn Jefferson and Pastor Brenda Jefferson, two sons; Marc and Victor and daughter, Ashanda. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His mother, Dorothy Jefferson and his brother Samuel Jefferson Jr. preceded him in death.
He will be truly missed by those he came in contact with for he made a lasting impression on many throughout his life.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heaven's View Christian Fellowship, 602 W Richmond Ave in Peoria. There will be no visitation. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019