PEORIA - Spencer N. Strickler, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his mother's home in Hanna City, surrounded by family.
He was born on September 8, 1992, in Peoria, IL, to Matthew Strickler and Nacole Motteler. His father preceded him in death.
Surviving are his mother, Nacole (Todd) Sweet of Hanna City; and three siblings, Shelbie Moore of Trivoli, Taylor Strickler of East Peoria and Autumn Center of North Barnesville, GA. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Dave and Judy Strickler of Peoria; maternal grandmother, Shirley Ochs of Hanna City; paternal grandfather, Gary (Karen) Motteler of Port Richie, FL; and one nephew, Brentley Davis.
Spencer received his associates degree from Illinois Central College and worked as a General Manager for Courtyard By Marriott in Columbus, OH. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Spencer loved to travel and socialize with friends and made friends with everyone he met for life.
A private service will be held. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Center in Peoria or the OSF Hospice Program. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com
