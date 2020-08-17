1/1
Spencer Strickler
1992 - 2020

Spencer Strickler
PEORIA - Spencer N. Strickler, 27, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his mother's home in Hanna City, surrounded by family.
He was born on September 8, 1992, in Peoria, IL, to Matthew Strickler and Nacole Motteler. His father preceded him in death.
Surviving are his mother, Nacole (Todd) Sweet of Hanna City; and three siblings, Shelbie Moore of Trivoli, Taylor Strickler of East Peoria and Autumn Center of North Barnesville, GA. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Dave and Judy Strickler of Peoria; maternal grandmother, Shirley Ochs of Hanna City; paternal grandfather, Gary (Karen) Motteler of Port Richie, FL; and one nephew, Brentley Davis.
Spencer received his associates degree from Illinois Central College and worked as a General Manager for Courtyard By Marriott in Columbus, OH. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Spencer loved to travel and socialize with friends and made friends with everyone he met for life.
A private service will be held. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Center in Peoria or the OSF Hospice Program. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 17, 2020
Fly high brother.I know pops is looking after you.
Matt Irwin
Friend
August 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa Eads
August 17, 2020
May you rest in peace. Your spirit and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by many!!
Jenny Smith
Friend
August 17, 2020
fly high buddy ..and may u be reunited with dad you are so loved
Sarah Gutierrez
Friend
