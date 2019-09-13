|
Sr. M. Josephine Neumann, O.S.F.
PEORIA - Sister M. Josephine Neumann, O.S.F., a member of The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis died on September 12, 2019 at 3:50 P.M. at the Motherhouse, at the age of 89.
She was born on December 15, 1929 in Fulda, Germany to Bernard Neumann and Julia Ewald Neumann.
Surviving are two brothers, Ludwig and Josef Neumann; and three sisters, Anna Schombs, Angela Nolepa, and Hedwig Fuss in Germany.
Sister entered the convent on November 19, 1954 at Peoria, IL. During her 64 years in Religious Life, she served in Nursing Service at Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria; at Forest Park Rehab Center, Peoria, IL and at Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. Sister was a Clinical Instructor of Rehabilitation Nursing at Saint Francis School of Nursing, Peoria, IL. She was appointed Superior at the Sister's convent in Galesburg, IL. In her later years she served as a Patient Representative at Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL.
Visitation will be at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Motherhouse at 1175 St. Francis Ln, East Peoria. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Motherhouse followed by burial at their Mater Dolorosa Cemetery on the grounds of the Motherhouse.
Memorials may be made to The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.
Arrangements are by Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019