Sr. Maria Elena Padilla, O.S.F.

EAST PEORIA - Sister Maria Elena Padilla, 91, a member of The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis died at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Motherhouse, East Peoria, IL.

She was born on May 19, 1929 in Dallas, Texas to Antonio and Erlinda Damian Padilla.

On November 15, 1955, she entered the convent at Mount Alverno Novitiate, Peoria, IL. She Received a BS in Medical Records Librarian at St. Louis University, MO. and a Teachers Preparation Certificate at State University of New York Buffalo.

During her 66 years of Religious Life, she served as Director of Medical Records, at St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba, Michigan and at St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. Sister also served as Assistant Director and Lecturer of the Medical Record Administration Program at Illinois State University in Normal, IL. She served as Secretary of the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis and as a Council and Governing Board Member for many years. She also served on the: OSF Healthcare System, OSF Healthcare Foundation, OSF Saint Francis, Inc., and OSF Health Plan, Inc. boards for a number of years. Sister worked in the Archives at the Motherhouse in E. Peoria, IL.

She was Director/Consultant/Educator in Medical Record Administration with the Project Hope in Brazil and Colombia. Project Hope served as a teaching, demonstration hospital in assisting the people of those countries to raise their health standards.

A private visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10 A.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Motherhouse, E. Peoria, IL. Services will be for the Sisters only. Msgr. Rick J. Oberch will officiate.

Burial will be in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery at the Motherhouse.

Arrangements are by Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store