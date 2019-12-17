|
Sr. Martin Therese "Janet" Gensler
Home for Christmas
PEORIA - Sr. Martin Therese "Janet" Gensler SSND, 84, of Homer Glen, IL, recently of Peoria, IL passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Sr. Janet was the first born of 10 children of Martin and Josephine (Gilles) Gensler on November 11, 1935 in Kickapoo, IL. She is survived by Barbara (Robert) Clary, Joyce (David) Boone, Nancy (Jerry) Green, Patricia (Michael) Schwerer, Larry (Marsha) Gensler, Martin Michael (Vickie) Gensler, Mary Jo Palmer, and Julie (Darrel) McIntyre. She was Aunt Janet to 19 nieces and nephews, 38 great nieces and nephews and 5 great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by members of her community, School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Josephine Gensler, her sister and brother in law Carol and Ted Bain, brother in law Robert Clary and nephews Nathan McIntyre and Thad Wessel.
Sr. Janet grew up in Kickapoo and attended high school at St. Mary's Academy (Prairie du Chien, WI.) in preparation for entering the convent. She made her final vows on July 11, 1961 becoming a School Sister of Notre Dame and taking the name of Sr. Martin Therese. Sister obtained her Bachelor of Science in Education from Mount Mary College on July 29, 1966 and received her M.A.L.S. in Library Science on August 4, 1972. After obtaining her degree she served as a Media Specialist in schools.
She taught over 44 years in the Catholic school system. Upon her retirement and return to Kickapoo/Peoria area she volunteered at St. Mary's Kickapoo. Due to declining health she recently returned to her community in Chicago to live at Marian Village in Homer Glen, Illinois regretting she would not be home for Christmas.
Sr. Janet remained close to her family through her years of teaching away from home and upon retirement she returned to the Peoria area to be close to family again. She never forgot a birthday and every family member received a birthday card, even the great-great nieces and nephews. Sr. Janet enjoyed travel and visited Rome, Italy with Sisters from her community on her 25th anniversary of professing vows. Later she ventured to Malawi, Africa to visit her family.
Sr. Janet lived a purposeful, productive and devoted life. She appreciated the simple things and never met a child or creature that she didn't love.
A Wake Service will be held at Marian Village, Homer Glen, IL on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon. She will then be taken to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo for a funeral mass at 10:30 am officiated by Fr. Joseph Dondanville on Friday, December 20, 2019 with a one hour prior visitation. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kickapoo, IL. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame or St. Mary's Kickapoo Building Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019