S.R. "Sandy" May
PEKIN - S.R. "Sandy" May, 84, of Pekin passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 21, 1935, on Long Island, N.Y., to Richard and Mary (Walker) May, he married Shirley J. Bailey on Oct. 19, 1958, in Pekin. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
He is loved and survived by his wife, Shirley; their children, Diana (Scott) Plotner of Pekin, Lauri (Tom) England of Mapleton and Scott (Irma) May of Pekin; four grandchildren, Erica (Adam) Thompson of Pekin, Matthew (Kate) Plotner of Chicago, Joshua May of Peoria and Jeffery (Allison) Plotner of Pekin; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James May of Frederick, Md.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his seven brothers and sisters.
He grew up in Valley Stream, N.Y., until he enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1954 to 1956, and attaining the rank of Corporal. After his time in the Army, he moved to Pekin, where he began his career in the wire industry, first at Keystone Steel & Wire Company in Bartonville. He then worked as a sales representative for R.H. Miller for 20 years before becoming President of The Wire Association International (1999) and Interim Executive Director (1999-2000). Sandy received many awards for his dedication and commitment to The Wire Association International, including the Donnellan Memorial Award.
After retirement, Sandy enjoyed working as a Bailiff at the Tazewell County Courthouse, a job he considered his beloved "hobby." He appreciated all the opportunities provided to him throughout his career and the wonderful friendships he developed along the way.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Gary England will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 837, Peoria, IL 61652; or the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601-5072.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020