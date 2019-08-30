|
Stacie Biggs
CHILLICOTHE - Stacie E. Biggs, 57, of New Braunfels, TX formerly of Chillicothe and Chatham, IL., passed away at her home on Aug. 24 surrounded by family.
She was born March 26, 1962 in Marissa, IL. to Paul R. and Dolores (Clark) Rushin. She married Arthur L. Biggs on June 5, 1982. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children: Adam (Kim) of Austin, TX; Andrew (Wes) Biggs of San Antonio, TX; and Abbie (Evan) Kendall of Dallas, TX.
Other survivors include: her mother of Chillicothe, one sister, Suzie Hinch of McKinney, TX, and three brothers: Greg (and Cindy) Rushin of Plano, TX; Michael (and Sue) Rushin of Anthem, AZ; and Jeff Rushin of Chillicothe. And many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Biggs was a registered nurse for over 30 years. She started her career at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She worked at St John's Hospital in Springfield for two decades in home health care, where she was named employee of the year in 2005.
She went above and beyond in caring for her patients, family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Weber Hurd Funeral Home. A reception will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Edward Church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hope Hospice 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019