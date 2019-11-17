|
Stan Sharp
PEKIN - Stanley "Stan" Sharp, 65, of Pekin, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 3:45 p.m. at his home.
He was born on June 16, 1954, in Peoria, the son of Raymond G. and Neva J. (Hackney) Sharp.
Stan is survived by his mother, Neva Sharp of East Peoria; two sisters, Kathy Stanley of Freeland, WA, and Nancy (Jeff) Brooks of East Peoria; three nephews, Adam Brooks of Marion, IA, Tristan Stanley of Freeland, WA, and Rhys Stanley of Bothell, WA; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Stan played Little League baseball and flag football in East Peoria while growing up. He was a graduate of EPCHS Class of 1972, where he lettered in baseball and football. Stan was a member of the UAW Local #974, working as a machinist for Caterpillar for many years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
Stan's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. The Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., also on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of East Peoria, www.epfumc.com.
Online condolences may be made at remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019