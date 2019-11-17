Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Sharp


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stan Sharp Obituary
Stan Sharp
PEKIN - Stanley "Stan" Sharp, 65, of Pekin, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 3:45 p.m. at his home.
He was born on June 16, 1954, in Peoria, the son of Raymond G. and Neva J. (Hackney) Sharp.
Stan is survived by his mother, Neva Sharp of East Peoria; two sisters, Kathy Stanley of Freeland, WA, and Nancy (Jeff) Brooks of East Peoria; three nephews, Adam Brooks of Marion, IA, Tristan Stanley of Freeland, WA, and Rhys Stanley of Bothell, WA; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Stan played Little League baseball and flag football in East Peoria while growing up. He was a graduate of EPCHS Class of 1972, where he lettered in baseball and football. Stan was a member of the UAW Local #974, working as a machinist for Caterpillar for many years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of East Peoria.
Stan's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. The Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., also on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of East Peoria, www.epfumc.com.
Online condolences may be made at remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -