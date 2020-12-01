Stanley D. Snoke
EAST PEORIA - Stanley D. Snoke of Elburn, IL, formerly of East Peoria, redeemed and forgiven by God's grace, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his son's home in Jacksonville, Oregon.
Born in Decatur, IL, on December 9, 1933, to George and Cora (Spain) Snoke (deceased), he is survived by his loving wife, Molly (Schilling) Snoke; his children, Cathie (John) Frerich of Batavia, IL, Jeanie (Edward) Baggett of St. Charles, IL, John (Teri) Snoke of Matthews, NC, and Ken (Sara Hymen) Snoke of Jacksonville, OR; his step-children John (Tina) Schilling of North Aurora, IL, Katherine (Jorge) Muñoz of Alto, MI, Laura Schilling of Chicago, IL, and her fiancé, David Laskowski, and Amy Schilling of Aurora, IL; his older brother, Robert (Nancy) Snoke of Morton, IL; his younger sister, Janet (Herb) Steckmann of Pekin, IL; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-children, whom he adored; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stanley honorably served his country with the 7th Army Transportation Co. in Germany during the Korean War. He played semi-pro football for the Aurora Clippers from 1958-1959 and was a member of the Aurora Optimist Club for many years and the Elburn American Legion Post 360.
Services and inurnment will be private.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the Elburn American Legion Post 360, 112 N. Main St., Elburn, IL 60119; The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or any animal shelter or wildlife rescue.
Native American Prayer: I give you this one thought to keep. I am with you still, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am a diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle summer rain. When you awaken in the morning hush, I am the swift uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone, I am with you still in each new dawn.