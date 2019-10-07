Home

Shawgo Memorial Home
207 E Broadway
Astoria, IL 61501
(309) 329-2125
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shawgo Memorial Home
207 E Broadway
Astoria, IL 61501
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Shawgo Memorial Home
207 E Broadway
Astoria, IL 61501
Stanley D. Stambaugh Obituary
Stanley D. Stambaugh
BROWNING - Stanley Dale Stambaugh, age 65, of Browning passed away in his home on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with the gift of being surrounded by his loving family.
God blessed Stan with many gifts throughout his life. Although after his accident, he had fewer fingers than most, his hands helped many, far and wide. He was a source of strength for others. He welcomed, as family, those whom he met and embraced them with God's grace. When faced with his last challenge, he said he was going to be an example, and he was.
Stan was born on May 17, 1954, in Beardstown, IL, to Leon Dale and Lois Catherine (Walton) Stambaugh.
He is survived by his mother and his wife, Linda, who showed him how to enjoy adventures near and far. He is also survived by his children, Shannon (and Scott) Adkins, Travis D. (and Lucia) Stambaugh, (and their mother, Jane Hollenback Cowin), Erica Kleinlein and Heath (and Heily Windsor) VanDeVenter; and eleven grandchildren that were the light of his life, Collin Adkins, Dreyton Kleinlein, Preston Horwedel, Dagain Reneau, Foxx Adkins, Katelyn Stambaugh, Peyton VanDeVenter, Kiera Stambaugh, Maycen VanDeVenter, Ashton VanDeVenter and Levi Dale Stambaugh. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy (and Stan) Butler of Peoria, IL; his brother, Kevin (and Linda) Stambaugh of Rushville, IL; and five nephews.
He was a mechanic and seventh generation farmer. After graduating from Astoria High School, he shared his mechanical skills with various coal companies and served as correctional officer in Canton, IL. He was also the Road Commissioner of Hickory Township and served as volunteer fireman for several fire districts in Illinois. He was a member of the Browning Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria, IL. John Ruppel, Gary Sheets and Pat Clemens will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Browning Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Astoria Rescue Squad or the Browning Church of Christ.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
