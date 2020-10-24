Stanley E. Friday
PEORIA - Stanley E. Friday, 79, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Stan was born on July 1, 1941, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Fawn and Doris M. (Carter) Friday. He married Theresa L. Brooks on December 31, 1975, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa Friday of Peoria; three children, Aaron (Tina) Friday of Wheeling, WV, Aven (Becky) Friday of Peoria and Michelle (Keith) St. Louis of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica, Cassandra, Madeline, Katherine, Caylee and Hayden; two great-grandchildren, Amethyst and Mikaela; brother, Stephen (Barbara) Friday of Sebastopol, CA; and sister, Gloria (Clyde) Grose of Cleveland, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Shawnda.
Stan worked and retired from CVS in East Peoria as the Manager. He was working part-time as a driver for the O'Brien Auto Group in Peoria. He was an avid golfer and a #1 fan of the White Sox and Denver Broncos. He attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
A celebration of life will be held later at Grace Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be made in his name to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Stan's memorial website may be viewed at www.Cumerford.com
. Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.