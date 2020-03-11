Home

Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
Stanley Eeten Obituary
Stanley Eeten
DELAVAN - Stanley W. Eeten, 86, of Delavan passed away at 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hopedale Medical Complex.
He was born on March 27, 1933, in Hartsburg to the late Fred and Edna Hellman Eeten. He graduated from San Jose High School in 1951 and married Jo Ann Weir on June 8, 1952, in Green Valley, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Cindy (Rob) Rudow of Danville, CA, and Eric (Kris) Eeten of Green Valley; four brothers, Floyd (Evelyn) Eeten of Pekin, Gary (Sharon) Eeten of Mapleton, Pete (Della) Eeten of Pekin and Ron (Deb) Eeten of Eureka; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Eeten of San Jose and Marjean Dirks of Delavan; and two grandchildren, Matthew and Ross Rudow of San Francisco, CA, who were the joy of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim.
Stanley served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.
Stan farmed all his life in the Green Valley and Delavan area and did trucking. He and Jo Ann wintered in Ft. Meyers Beach, FL, for 35 years.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at San Jose United Methodist Church. There will be no visitation. A luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to San Jose United Methodist Church.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
