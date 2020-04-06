Home

Shawgo Memorial Home
207 E Broadway
Astoria, IL 61501
(309) 329-2125
Stanley G. Gruber Obituary
Stanley G. Gruber
BARTONVILLE - Stanley G. Gruber, 87, of Bartonville, IL, passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born on January 16, 1933, in Astoria, IL, the son of Jesse and Bessie (Bucher) Gruber. Stanley married Nancy Jakoby on July 12, 1952. Nancy preceded Stanley in death in January of 2005.
Also preceding him in death are his 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 1 grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his 4 sons, James (and Janice) Gruber, with whom he resided, John (and Diane) Gruber, Mike (and Kim) Gruber, all of Bartonville, IL, and Stan (and Carrie) Gruber of Dunlap, IL; 2 daughters, Carol (and Dale) Smith of Englewood, FL, and Cathy (and John) Hawksworth of Winchester, TN; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Bob (and Joyce) Becker of Washington state.
He worked for Santa Fe Railroad, TPW and Burlington Northern as a conductor and brakeman switchman until retirement.
He was past president of Hollis Consolidated School Board. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus in Canton, IL. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice for their care. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice, 221 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61636.
Shawgo Memorial Home have been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
