Stanley Ivan Radosevich

PEORIA - Stanley Ivan Radosevich, age 68, of Peoria passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Snyder Village in Metamora.

Stanley was born on January 28, 1951, in Peoria to Joseph M. and Helen E. (Juraco) Radosevich. He graduated from St. Bernard's Grade School, Spalding Institute and Bradley University, where he received his Master's Degree in Speech. He had a career at Caterpillar, retiring from the IT Department after 30-plus years of service. Stanley was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for many years.

Survivors include four brothers, Dr. Frank (Carolyn) of Peoria, Milton (Barbara) of Davenport, FL, Dr. James of Belvidere and Fr. Eugene Radosevich of Eureka, IL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David J. Radosevich of Peoria.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Recitation of the Rosary will take place at 5 p.m. and Wake Service will commence at 7 p.m.. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 904 Reagan Drive, Eureka, IL, with visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Fr. Eugene A. Radosevich will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will take place on April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 75169 N. Allen Road, Peoria.

Memorials in Stanley's memory may be made to Salve Regina Newman Center, 108 East College Avenue, Eureka, IL 61530.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019