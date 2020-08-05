Stanley Musgrave
ELMWOOD - Stanley Musgrave, 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on April 13, 1938 in Peoria to Thomas and Dorothy (Taylor) Musgrave.
He married Rae Jeanne Guilliams on February 16, 1956. She preceded him in death along with his parents and one son, Stan "Buster" Musgrave Jr.
Surviving are his children, Emily (Cliff) Welker) of Farmington, Kenny Musgrave of Elmwood, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a brother, Franklin Musgrave.
Stan was the owner and operator of Stan's Garage in Peoria. He retired after 39 years. He loved the outdoors and working on his farm in rural Elmwood. He also enjoyed spending time on his Sunday motorcycle rides and Tuesday poker games.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at noon at the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood with a visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Elmwood Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Farm Bureau.
