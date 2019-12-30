|
|
Stanley Weber
PEORIA - Stanley L. Weber, 96, a longtime member of the Dixon, IL, community and citizen of the year in 1997, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Stan was born on March 9, 1923, in St. Louis, MO, to Walter and Lydia (Hill) Weber. He was raised in East St. Louis, IL, with his parents and three sisters. Stan was an honorably discharged World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He met his wife, Beverly Barber, at the University of Illinois in Champaign, and they were married on August 31, 1947, in Neoga, IL. The education system brought Stan and Bev to Dixon in 1962.
Stan was an organizing member for Sauk Valley College and a Charter Contributor to the Sauk Endowment Fund. He was a member of the U of I Alumni Association, the National Education Association (NEA), the Illinois Education Association (IEA) and the American School Administrators (ASA). He was a member of the National Council for Exceptional Children and served on the board of Sinissippi Mental Health. He was in service organizations that included Dixon Rotary Club, Elks Club, Dixon Garden Club and Dixon Chamber of Commerce. He volunteered with CASA and Hospice.
The Dixon YMCA was important to Stan. He was an active participant on the original building fund drive in the late 1960s and continued to support the YMCA for his Dixon years. He was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dixon.
Bev passed away on June 20, 2019.
Stan is survived by daughters, Penny (Bill) Hinrichs of Rochester, IL, Cheryl (Ron) Budzinski of Peoria, IL, and Cindy (Bob) Byrd of Oregon IL: and six grandchildren, Tim (Nina) Hinrichs of Los Altos, CA, John (Mari) Hinrichs of Chicago, Nikki Budzinski of Chicago, Annie (Andres) Bardelas of Geneva, IL, Tyler (Kaitlin) Byrd of Bloomington, IL, and Wyatt (Trisha) Byrd of Lake in the Hills, IL; along with seven great-grandchildren, Alex and Nathan Hinrichs, Noah, Emma and Will Bardelas, Amelia Byrd and Asher Byrd. Stan is also survived by sister, Lois Sheffler of Ballwin, MO.
Together, Stan and Bev enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, golfing, playing tennis, snow skiing, square dancing, ballroom dancing and piloting. They enjoyed spending time with their three daughters and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., Dixon. There will be no visitation.
Memorials in his name may be given to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637; Sauk Valley College Foundation for Scholarships, 173 IL Rt. 2, Dixon, IL 61021; or the First Presbyterian Church in Dixon.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, IL, is assisting with his services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020