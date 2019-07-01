|
|
Stanley Welsh
SCIOTA - Stanley C. Welsh, 94, of Sciota passed away at 8:35 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Wesley Village Healthcare Center in Macomb.
He was born on August 2, 1924, in Sciota to G. Wayne and Nellie B. Curtis Welsh. He married Roberta DeCounter on February 7, 1946, in Sciota. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Mitchell (Sandy) Welsh of Blandinsville; two daughters, Janet (Randy) Hachmeister of Burlington, Iowa, and Melinda (Keith Donaldson) Welsh of Blandinsville; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two on the way; and one brother, Gene (Ann) Welsh of Mitchell, Nebraska.
He was preceded by his parents; one daughter, Ellen Welsh Keithley; and one brother, Max Welsh.
Stanley farmed all of his life. He started up his dairy farm and established a legacy for his family. He enjoyed wintering with Roberta in Ft. Myers, where they made many life-long friends.
In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and fishing with his grandkids. RV'ing was also a favorite for he and Roberta. They traveled around the country, visiting friends and family.
He was a graduate of Good Hope High School. He was a member of the Farm Bureau; was a member of the former Sciota Christian Church, where served as an elder for many years; amd attended the Blandinsville Christian Church. He was a volunteer fireman for many years.
He was an Army veteran, serving during World War II.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Blandinsville Christian Church, with the Reverend Gordon Blankenship officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville. Everyone is invited back to the church following the burial for a lunch and fellowship.
Memorials may be made to the LaMoine Christian Service Camp.
Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Blandinsville is in charge of arrangements. You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019