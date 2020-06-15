Stella Louise Oatman
CANTON - Stella Louise (Pollitt) Oatman, 85, of Canton, passed away at 3:19 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born on November 23, 1934 in Canton, a daughter of Charles Luther and Estella (Bedwell) Pollitt. She married James J. Oatman Sr. on January 12, 1955 in Canton, he preceded her in death on June 25, 2001.
Also preceded her in death are her parents, one daughter, Cinda Hodgkins, one grandson, James Cannon, four brothers, Everett, Leroy, Perry, and Gordon, two sisters, Thelma Nolan, and Mary Lou Oatman.
Surviving are children, Linda (Roy) Schmidt of Lewistown, James "Jimmy" Oatman Jr. of Peoria, Sandra (Stanley) Burget of Lewistown, Curtis (Raemarie) Oatman of Fredericktown, Ohio, Katherine (Terry) Smith of Dunfermline, Marcia (Bob) Groff of Canton, Mary Carmer of Urbana; one son-in-law, Ed (Donna McAllister) Hodgkins of Pekin; fifteen grandchildren, Christina Heckart, Jacob Schmidt, Brenda Hodgkins, Susan Renee Hodgkins, Billy Joe Oatman, Jessica Oatman, Terrie Kay Davison, Lanette Cannon, Hope Blagden, Adam Oatman, Marcus White, Martin White, Marlana White, Jeremy Ginger, Heather Ginger; 22 great-grandchildren, Mykaela Ledbetter, Tyler Oatman, Finley Oatman, Ollie Williamson, Shelby Williamson, Tanisha Davison, Taylor Davison, Dusty Davison, Douglas Cannon, Emily Stufflebeam, Natalie Stufflebeam, Lesley Cannon, Olivia Blagden, Easton Blagden, Landon Oatman, Clayton White, Kacie White, Colt White, Austin White, Andrew White, Chase Ginger, Mason Ginger; five great-great-grandchildren, Amelia Davison, Bentley Davison, Cannon Davison, Simon Davison, Daxton Cannon; as well as several stepgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Louise worked at various restaurants in the area including Harriett's Café (now Elm Street Café) and the Kountry Kitchen Kafé (later named Arrowhead Café). She later worked for 25 years at the Lewistown Schools in the lunch room. She always had room to take in other family members and had most of the holiday dinners for both the Pollitt and Oatman Families until she was no longer able. She was a great cook and well known for her chicken and noodles and potato salad.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Due to COVID-19 we will be practicing social distancing and are asking that all family members and friends wear masks during the visitation and services. Dr. Jeanine Standard will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery following the services on Thursday. Memorials can be made to Graham Hospital Extended Care Activity Department. To view Louise's DVD or to make online condolence please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.