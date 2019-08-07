|
Stephanie S. "Stevie" Lemke
PEORIA - Stephanie S. "Stevie" Lemke, age 69, of Peoria passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor, surrounded by her family.
Born June 12, 1950, in Canton, she was a daughter to Steve and June (Jackson) Perardi. On September 3, 1994, she married Larry Lemke in Peoria. He survives.
She worked at Methodist Hospital as an R.N. for 37 years. Stevie loved reading, shopping, spending winter months in Florida, fishing, and most importantly, being around her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Larry of Peoria; two children, Christopher (Shannon Gaskamp) Lemke of Katy, TX, and Kelli (Nick) Reece of Pekin; five grandchildren, Brooke Reece, Ryan Lemke, Tori Freeman, Treyce Freeman and Kalynn Koenig; one brother, David (Dana) Perardi of DuQuoin; and one niece, Jill Perardi.
Stevie was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. The Reverend Steve Barch will officiate and cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Memorials in Stevie's memory may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019