Stephen Andrew Claudin
1972 - 2020
PEORIA - Stephen Andrew Claudin, 47, of Peoria, IL, passed away at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He was born on December 20, 1972, in Peoria, IL, to Larry and Diane (Meyer) Claudin, and they survive.
Also surviving Stephen are his forever Love, Neilee Hezlep; loving pets, Amber and Amy; brother, Michael (Kim) Nordvall; sisters, Tracy (Rick) Erwin, Kelly Claudin and Kim (Luke) Baptiste; aunts, Connie (Gary) Kepley and Debie (John) Pollard; uncles, Mark (Mary) Stephenson, Don (Jessica) Claudin and Jim Seinholz; and many nieces and nephews. Special to his heart are nieces, Samantha Nordvall and Dakota Nordvall.
Stephen will be remembered for his humor, drawing and his love of life. He was a Five State Regional Silver Glove Champion.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
Donations can be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL. 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
