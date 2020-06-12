Stephen D. Pullen
DUNLAP – Stephen D. "Pud" Pullen, 70, of Dunlap, passed away at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
Steve was born on February 8, 1950 in Peoria, the son of Chester and Gladys "Toots" (Martin) Pullen. He married the love of his life, Christine Urbas, on September 5, 1981 in Dunlap, she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Chad (Laurie) Pullen of Dunlap and Tony (Beth) Pullen of Norwood; one granddaughter, Taylor (Devein) Eppinger of Peoria; two brothers, Ron (Pat) Pullen of Peoria and Gary (Peggy) Pullen of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews, who called him "Uncle Pudly" or "Uncle Steve". He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Rhonda Pullen and his first wife, Patricia Johnson.
Pud was the owner of his own lawn care and snow removal business, Pullen Services for over 27 years. He was the life of family get-togethers and gatherings. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1969 to 1971, and a past Commander of Dunlap American Legion Post #1078. He was a long-time member of Prospect United Methodist Church. Steve loved tractor pulls, drag races, his God, his country and his flag, and he loved doing smokey burn outs no matter what he was driving. His wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were the light of his life, and he loved his dogs, Jaxson and Chester.
A private graveside service with military honors will be at Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap. Rev. Steve Pichaske will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Prospect United Methodist Church or Dunlap Fire and Rescue. You may leave your name and condolences on Stephen's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.