Stephen Dunkin
Stephen "Steve" Dunkin


1957 - 2019
Stephen "Steve" Dunkin Obituary
Stephen "Steve" Dunkin
PEORIA HEIGHTS – Steve Dunkin, 62, of Peoria Heights passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at his home.
He was born on February 21, 1957 in Peoria, IL. to William and Ruth (Yerby) Dunkin.
Steve married Candy Miller on June 24, 2018 in Peoria Heights. She still survives in Peoria Heights.
Also surviving are William Dunkin, his father of Peoria Heights; sister Laurie Dunkin Brewer of Streator, IL; 3 step sons, 3 nieces and 1 nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Steve, a machinist by trade, worked at the Brass Foundry and American Allied for many years retiring in 2019.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation. Online condolences can be left at: www.schmidthaller.com.
No services will be held at Steve's request.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
