Stephen Earl King
GLASFORD - Stephen Earl King, age 75, of Centralia, Illinois, formerly of Glasford, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia, Illinois.
He was born on December 6, 1944, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of George Franklin and Audrey Winifred (Smith) King. He married Louella Belt on July 27, 1968, at the Christian Church in Creve Coeur, Illinois, and she survives him in Centralia, Illinois.
In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, Mr. King is survived by his children, Mike King of Mapleton, Illinois, Stephen A. King and wife, Regina, of Pekin, Illinois, Christy Kirby and husband, Scott, of Peoria, Illinois, and Jerry Lee King of Pekin, Illinois; grandchildren, Tori King, Jordan Pier, Tesla King, Dawson King, Lucretia Shepherd and husband, Nick, Holly Kirby, Hannah Kirby and Dillon Kirby; great-grandchildren, Kyngsten Pollard and Elyah King; brother, Roger King and wife, Geneva, of Manito, Illinois; sister-in-law, Varnell Cummings and husband, James, of Harrisburg, Illinois; brothers-in-law, Ernest Ramsey and wife, Frances, of Golconda, Illinois, Melvin Reynolds and wife, Cathy, of Brookport, Illinois, Billy Gallamore and wife, Christie, of Eddyville, Illinois, Ricky Gallamore of Florida and Gaylord Holbrook of Golconda, Illinois; beloved feline friend, Tammy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his step-grandson, Greg "Bub" Weddington; brothers, David King, Fred King and Billy King; sisters, Jeannie Barnhill, Christine Innis, Laura Glover and Karen King; sister-in-law, Willadean Holbrook; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Gallamore; and father-in-law, Edgar Gallamore.
Mr. King attended Temple Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois. He was a Specialist 4 Tech in the United States Army, serving his country during the Koran Conflict from October 26, 1965 until October 25, 1967. He was a member of Local Union 974 UAW in East Peoria, Illinois. He loved automobiles of all kinds. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, camping with his family. After moving to Centralia, he liked to fish until the pond ran out of fish. He could be found traveling with his wife, Louella, throughout the state or assisting her in her garden. Mr. King enjoyed sitting in his favorite chair and reading a good book. He kept his mind sharp by working on Find-a-word books and Sudoku puzzles. He had a good sense of humor and liked to joke around a lot. He was a very giving person and was always there to help out his family and friends. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louella lovingly felt he was the best husband in the world.
Mr. King retired in March of 2020, after transporting vehicles for LTD Ford in Centralia, Illinois, for 5 years. He previously was a truck driver for N.E. Finch in Peoria, Illinois, for 7 years and he retired in 1994 as a truck driver for Caterpillar in East Peoria, Illinois, after 30 years of service. He lived in Centralia, Illinois, for 20 years and previously lived in East Peoria, Illinois, for 1 year and Glasford, Illinois, for 23 years.
Family celebration of life services for Mr. Stephen Earl King will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home in Centralia, Illinois, with Pastor Lee Redfern officiating. Friends may pay their respects to Mr. King, sign the guest book or make a memorial contribution from 12 noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home in Centralia, Illinois. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, Illinois, with a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, with Pastor Randy Lingenselter officiating. Military rites accorded by the U.S. Army and Tazewell Military Honors Team. The family ask those who are attending to please be mindful of social distancing, wear a mask and take any health precautions necessary to ensure a healthy environment.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. King's honor to the Disabled American Veterans in Centralia, Illinois, and will be received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois.
