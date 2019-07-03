|
Stephen Fulton
PEKIN - Stephen A. Fulton, 79, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois.
Steve was born in Peoria, Illinois, on July 5, 1939, to Alvin and Nola (Lane) Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister, Marilyn Esteppe.
Steve is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Stephanie (Jack) Nannen; son, Matthew (Rebekah) Fulton; daughter, Jessica (Michael) DiGenova; daughter, Allison (Grant) Wince; 8 grandchildren; sister, Beverly McWhorter; and nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
He graduated from Delavan High School, Class of 1957, and entered the 4-year apprentice training program at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He retired from Caterpillar after 43 years of service and then entered the full-time teaching work of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Five Points Washington, 360 North Wilmor Road, Washington, Illinois. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the same facility.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019