Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Five Points Washington
360 North Wilmor Road
Washington, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Five Points Washington
60 North Wilmor Road
Washington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Fulton


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Fulton Obituary
Stephen Fulton
PEKIN - Stephen A. Fulton, 79, of Pekin passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois.
Steve was born in Peoria, Illinois, on July 5, 1939, to Alvin and Nola (Lane) Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister, Marilyn Esteppe.
Steve is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Stephanie (Jack) Nannen; son, Matthew (Rebekah) Fulton; daughter, Jessica (Michael) DiGenova; daughter, Allison (Grant) Wince; 8 grandchildren; sister, Beverly McWhorter; and nieces and nephews he loved dearly.
He graduated from Delavan High School, Class of 1957, and entered the 4-year apprentice training program at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He retired from Caterpillar after 43 years of service and then entered the full-time teaching work of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Five Points Washington, 360 North Wilmor Road, Washington, Illinois. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the same facility.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now