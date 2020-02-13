|
Stephen H. Cross
MINONK - Stephen H. Cross of Mount Prospect for 60 years, formerly of Minonk, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at JourneyCare in Arlington Heights IL.
He was born on April 15, 1926, in Mason City, IL, to Stephen Harold Cross and Mildred (Patterson) Cross, and married the love of his life, Anna M. Drosdeck, in Stamford, CT, on July 4, 1953.
Steve proudly served in the U.S. Army and earned Masters Degrees from both the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He taught 30 years of high school physics and math in Minonk, IL, and Maine Township Dist. 207 High Schools. Later, Steve enjoyed working at the Arlington Heights U.S. Post Office, as computer room volunteer at the AH Senior Center and as a volunteer Illinois Master Gardener at the Mt. Prospect Conservatory.
Steve is survived by his children, Michael (Margaret) Cross and JoAnn (Donald) Wrona; grandchildren, Matthew, Stephen M. and Jason Cross and Amanda Wrona; and siblings, Ethel Lee Cross, Shirley (Bob) Carpenter, Larry (Lola) Cross, Terry (Jenny) Cross, Mary Christine (Fred) Hull and Glenna (Ken) Charlier.
Steve was preceeded in death by his wife; brother, Gerald Cross; and sister, Sophia (Jackie) Stiles.
Steve will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and cherished friend. He lived to learn and help others, loved to laugh, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Private services are being planned.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation would be appreciated.
