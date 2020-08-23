Stephen R. Staley
SPARLAND - Stephen R. Staley, age 78, of Sparland passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Steve was born on July 31, 1942, in Peoria, IL, to Herb and Vera (Houghton) Staley. He married Rose E. Stuff on September 10, 1967, in Chillicothe, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Rose; his children, Cheryl (Troy) Smith of Peoria, IL, Eric (Adelaide) Staley of Bloomington, IL, Rebecca (Ben) Davis of South Beloit, IL, Aaron Staley of Washington, IL, and Rachel (Kris) Goergen of Morton, IL; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael (Candice) Staley and Alan Staley, both of Chillicothe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter-in-law, Andrea.
Steve served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 with the Berlin Brigade. He then worked for ArcelorMittal Steel Mill in Hennepin, retiring after 40 years. Steve was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church and the United Steel Workers Union. He also volunteered with the Midwest Food Bank. Steve enjoyed attending the Bach Festival in Peoria, exercising and studying the Bible and sharing the Word with others. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church on Sheridan Road, with the Church Ministers officiating. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Social distancing will be in effect and face covering required. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, near Edwards.
Memorials may be made to the Midwest Food Bank.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
.