Stephen Rediger
1950 - 2020
Stephen Rediger
WASHINGTON - Stephen Joseph Rediger, of Washington, IL, passed away at 12:15 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Lakeside Rehab and Healthcare Center, East Peoria, IL, following a long struggle with cancer.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on July 13, 1950, the son of Glenda R. (Gundy) and Joseph A. Rediger. His parents preceded him in death. Surviving are son, Jason Rediger, and daughter Angela (Scott) Bracci, both of Miami, Florida; sister Shelly (George) Waters of Pooler, Georgia; and brother Stanley (Carol) Rediger of Dumfries, Virginia, along with three nieces and three nephews.
Steve never knew a stranger. He always greeted people with a ready, broad smile and an overly firm handshake. In recent years, fist-bumps were preferred by some. Steve was always ready to help or volunteer. He was a long-time member of the Washington Rotary Club and Washington Lions club. He took pride in cooking for various events sponsored by these organizations. Such events included steak fries and pancake breakfasts. He also helped post U.S. flags throughout town on Veterans Day. Steve was a sports fan and was a booster for the Washington High School Panthers. Steve participated in football, track, and wrestling for the Panthers. He was a big fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and the University of Illinois "Fighting Illini." Steve was also an avid golfer.
Steve graduated from Washington Community High in 1969 and attended Western Illinois University. Steve worked in the consumer finance field in the Peoria area for much of his career. He owned and operated firms involved with loan collections and residential mortgage lending. In recent years, he was a real estate broker and owned and operated Rediger Realty in Washington.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by burial at the Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Pastor Jeff Johnston will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Washington Rotary Club, P.O. Box 23, Washington, Illinois 61571, or the Washington Lions Club, P.O. Box 142, Washington, Illinois 61571. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mason-White Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mason-White Funeral Home
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Trudy (Parod) whitby
Classmate
