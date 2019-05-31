|
Steve A. Dutton
EAST PEORIA - Steve A. Dutton, 51, of East Peoria died at 6:44 a.m. on May 30, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on Nov. 28, 1967 in Peoria to Austin L. and Reba J. (Randolph) Dutton. They survive in East Peoria. Also surviving are 2 brothers Andrew T. (Princess) Dutton of East Peoria and Philip R. Dutton of Urbana; and 2 sisters Teri Jo Dutton of Dixon and Julie M. Dutton of East Peoria. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Steve grew up in South Korea in a missionary family. He loved southern gospel music and watching sports, especially Pittsburgh teams. Service for Steve will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Bayview Baptist Church in East Peoria, family will receive friends an hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Pastor Keith Thibo will officiate. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019