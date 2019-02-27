|
Steve Clore
PEORIA - Steve Clore, 53, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on December 15, 1965, in Peoria to Kenneth and Kay Zeller Clore. Steve married Ruth Ann Lovell on December 29, 1996, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his three children, Ben, Anna and Joey Clore, all of Peoria; his mother, Kay of Morton; grandmother, Imogene Zeller of Lacon; one sister, Ellen (and Noel) Patron of Arlington, VA; and one nephew, Alexander Patron of Arlington, VA.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Steve was a graduate of Metamora High School in 1984; Eureka College in 1994, with a bachelor's in Accounting; and Capella University in 2006, with a master's in IT Management. He worked as an internet phone system analyst for several years, last working at Country Financial in Bloomington.
Steve was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, The Sons of The American Revolution and the General Society of the War of 1812. His greatest interests were his children's activities and genealogy research.
Steve's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards. Dr. Ritch Boerckel will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at church. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an educational fund for his children, in care of Hometown Community Banks; or the Bethany Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019