Steve Davis
PEORIA - Steve Thomas Davis, age 61, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Steve was born on March 19, 1959, in Peoria, IL, to John Davis and Joan Bogan. He attended St. Bernard's Catholic grade school and Woodruff High School in Peoria, IL. Steve worked in construction his whole life and he could point out a house he's worked on in almost any neighborhood you drive by in his hometown. He also bartended and worked in hospitality. Steve had many nicknames, but most people knew him as Hollywood or Wuzz. He was the world's biggest Chicago Cubs fan. Steve loved tropical fish and always had multiple aquariums in his home. He also had a huge love for sports, animals, music, pool and his two daughters. Steve was a huge family man and always treated his friends as family as well. He made friends everywhere he went and was always the life of the party. He moved to Florida in 2007 and it was the best decision he could have made because Florida living was for him.
Surviving are his daughters, Kayla Danielle Suzanne (Ryan) Clemons of Bloomington, IN, and Corri Kathleen Nicole Davis of Peoria, IL; one granddaughter, Kelsie Kay Suzanne Clemons; one brother, Terry (Paula) Davis of Groveland; four sisters, Debbie (Rick) Yates of Sarasota, FL, Julie Davis of Sarasota, FL, Janann (David) Kupper of Venice, FL, and Christine (Fernando) del Monte of Sarasota, FL; and 18 nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by both of his parents; two brothers, Timothy and Jeffrey Davis; and his ex-wife, Stephanie Elliott Parr.
Even after death, Steve is continuing to make a difference in people's lives by donating his organs.
A celebration of life will be held on September 19, 2020, at the Siesta Key Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you wish to make a donation in Steve's honor, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/steve-davishollywood
Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 135 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237, 941-365-1767, www.gendronfuneralhome.com
