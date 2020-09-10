1/1
Steve "Papa" Dotzert
1957 - 2020
PEORIA - Steven "Papa" Dotzert, 62, of Peoria, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at OSF St. Franics Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born November 10, 1957 in Peoria to Albert and Joann (Burdett) Dotzert. He married Cindy Danley on October 8, 1976 in Canton. She survives.
Also surviving are their two children, Daniel (Lisa) Dotzert of Hanna City and Julie (Joe Gosnell) Dotzert of Bartonville; seven grandchildren, Breanna, Angelina, Joshua, Ethan, Reagan, Bella, and Brayden; one great-grandson, C.J.; three sisters, Sharon Morgan of Rockford, Carol Cordrey and Janice Dotzert both of Austin, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Dotzert.
Steven worked as a Butcher for Raber Packing CO for 12 years and then worked as an Assembler for Komatsu America Corp. for over 29 years. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 158 and President of the Pottstown Cemetery Association.
He enjoyed hunting, mushroom hunting, watching the Dallas Cowboys and old westerns on tv. Steven was a caring man that always put his family first and his grandchildren and great-grandson meant the world to him. He will be remembered as quiet man of few words but was always willing to listen to others. He will be missed immensely by all who had the privilege to know him.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Hanna City United Methodist Church. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow the service at Pottstown Cemetery. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to Easterseals of Central Illinois. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hanna City United Methodist Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hanna City United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
3096885700
