Steve Sonnemaker
WEST PEORIA - Robert Steven Sonnemaker, 66, of West Peoria passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Steve was born on June 30, 1952, in Pekin, Illinois, and was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Francis and Laura Sonnemaker.
For 38 years, Steve faithfully served Peoria County and held the office of County Clerk at the time of his passing, having held the position since first elected in 2006. He previously served as Auditor from 1984-2006 and County Board member from 1980-1984.
Prior to his election as County Auditor, Steve was a cemetery auditor with the Office of the Comptroller of the State of Illinois.
He served as a Hollis Park Board Member from 1975-1985 and was a Timber-Hollis Volunteer Firefighter.
He was the President of the Illinois Association of County Auditors from 1987-1992, President of the Illinois Association of County Officials from 1998-1999, and a board trustee of the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF).
He was also the Chairman of the World Wars I & II Veterans Memorial Committee with the memorial being dedicated in 2007 and Chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee to honor the fallen since the Korean War with the most recent memorial being dedicated in 2018.
Steve was currently on the board of directors of American Gold Star Families.
His memberships include the Kiwanis Club, Friends of Fatherless Boys, the Salvation Army and South Side Mission.
Steve will be remembered as a great friend who was passionate for honoring America's veterans and served the Peoria County community with honor and distinction.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, 2021 N. University St., Peoria. The Rev. Dr. Michael R. McLeod will officiate. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to American Gold Star Families.
Memories of Steve may be shared through his memorial page at Davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019