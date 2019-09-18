|
Steve Staats
SPARLAND - Stephen D. "Steve" Staats, 77, of Port St. Joe, Florida, formerly of Sparland, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Port St. Joe, following long-term complications of a stroke several years ago.
He was born on November 28, 1941, in Burlington, Iowa, to H.W. and Margaret (Kaeferstein) Staats. On July 16, 1966, he married the former Rebecca Stieber in Peoria, IL, with which he had two children, Anji and Steve J. Staats.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Anji (Trent) Monge of Roanoke, IL; two grandchildren, Ben Monge and Clare Monge of Roanoke; and two brothers, Mike (Patricia) Staats of Peoria, IL, and Tim (Mary Ellen) Staats of Downers Grove, IL.
Steve was a self-taught electronics/television repairman for many years in Central Illinois. He had a lifelong love of amateur radio and enjoyed attending "HAM-fest conventions" around the country with other amateur radio operators. Now, in the world of HAM radio, the man who held the call sign W9DNI, becomes a "Silent Key," a term of respect for the deceased within the amateur radio community.
After his working years, he became a vagabond of sorts who loved to travel in his motor home, splitting his time between his two favorite locations, the isolation and beauty of Canada and the warm sands of the Gulf of Mexico.
A special thank you to the staff at Cross Shores Care Center in Port St. Joe, FL, and Covenant Hospice, FL, for their loving care and support.
Memorials can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society in memory of Steve J. Staats via www.braintumor.org or mailed to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.
Per Steve's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no formal services. Online condolences and tributes may sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019