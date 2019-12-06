|
|
Steven Anthony Bainter
PEORIA - Steven A. Bainter, age 77 of Peoria, IL., passed away at 11:41 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence, with his loving family surrounding him.
Steve was born on October 7, 1942, in Peoria, a son of James and Genevieve (Vorman) Bainter. He married Linda Steele on August 27, 1966 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.
Linda survives, as well as their three children, Heidi (John) Hartwig of St. Louis, MO, Jeff Bainter of Peoria, IL, and Nikki (Rodney) Barnett of St. Louis, MO and his four grandchildren, who all adoringly called him "GRUMPY," Whitney and Haley Hartwig and Jordan and Josh Sansone.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ron and Kenny Bainter, and sister-in-law Anita Bainter.
Steve proudly served as a United States Marine for four years.
Steve co-owned the Twin Towers Barber Shop with his partner Ron Aberle for 32 years, where the guys would gather for more than just a haircut. The shop was more like a men's club with many stories, jokes and laughter.
Steve was great mentor, husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He loved fishing and hunting and had a passion for golf. He enjoyed the comradery of all his golf buddies and was a member of Arrowhead Country Club for 32 years.
Cremation Rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Service will be at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary with a two hour prior visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWS of Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019