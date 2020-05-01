|
Steven B. Williams
PEORIA - Steven B. Williams, 68, of Peoria, formerly Pekin, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday April 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL with his wife of 48 years, Mary Helen "Kate" Williams by his side. Kate survives with loving memories of their years together with family and many friends.
Steve was born in 1951 in Champaign, IL. He was a son of Lyle and Eleanor (Sizer) Williams. Steve is survived by his two children, Eric (Tonia) Williams of Fayetteville, GA and Robyn (Nathan) Durst of Peoria, IL. Steve had four grandchildren: Jami (Weston) Monger, Allison Williams, Isaac and Ian Durst. Steve had several close siblings: Kim Koepke of Dallas, TX; Kay Schlattweiler of Cedar Hill, TX; Kevin (Kay) Williams of Mahomet, IL; Karen (Tracey) Bryant of San Antonio, TX; and Kyle Williams of Fisher, IL.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Kenneth Williams.
Steve worked in sales for many years but really enjoyed Ag Sales. Steve also enjoyed his many years as a volunteer fireman for the Cincinnati Township (Pekin, IL) fire department, softball, bowling with 'the guys', golf, hunting and of course being the best 'Papa' for his grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather in celebration and remembrance. Memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church, Pekin, IL.
Steve's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 304 West Lake Avenue in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020