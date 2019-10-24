Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Prairie Haven Cemetery
Pekin, IL
Steven Bair


1958 - 2019
Steven Bair Obituary
Steven Bair
PEKIN — Steven B. Bair, 60, of Pekin passed away at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center emergency department in Peoria.
He was born Oct. 31, 1958, in Decatur to Fred L. and Melvina J. (Conley) Bair.
Surviving are one son, Koty Bair of Peoria, and two sisters, Cynthia Decker of Peoria and Jeannine Gianessi of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Fred L. Bair Jr.
A master cabinet maker, Steve last worked for Sunnyland Cabinet in Washington.
His graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson of Grace United Methodist Church will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
